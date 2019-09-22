In an award show sketch, Family Guy snarked at the actors who have won Emmy Awards that have since fallen from grace, singling out Bill Cosby and Rosanne Barr.

In the sketch, Peter Griffin recalled watching Emmys past where Bill Cosby and Roseanne Barr were among the most popular comedians and honorees at the award show.

“The Emmys have always been great at rewarding great people for great work,” he said. “Who will be this year’s Bill Cosby and Roseanne? Let’s keep watching to find out!”

Cosby, a four-time Emmy winner, is currently in prison after being found guilty on multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Meanwhile, Barr saw her show Rosanne revived in recent years only to be fired after one season and have her show retooled into The Conners following Barr sending a racist tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Watch above, via FOX.

