Fathers of Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Kabul Speak With Hannity, Say Biden Was ‘Disrespectful’ at Dignified Transfer

The fathers of two of the U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan last week spoke with Sean Hannity on Monday night.

13 service members were killed in an attack at the Kabul airport amid continued evacuations last Thursday. Mark Schmitz, father of Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, and Darin Hoover, father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, spoke with Hannity about the deaths of their sons and their feelings about President Joe Biden.

Schmitz said, “Jared has exemplified so much that any man could ever strive for and made me so proud to watch him undertake this endeavor of going into the Marine Corps.”

He told Hannity he initially didn’t want to meet with the president, but “then I felt I owed it to my son to at least have some words with him about how I felt.”

“It didn’t go well. He talked a bit more about his own son then he did my son, and that didn’t sit well with me,” Schmitz added.

Taylor got emotional as he said his son and all the others who served and sacrificed are heroes. “They died with her brothers and their sisters right next to them doing exactly what they all wanted to do. And that is defending this country.”

He did not meet with Biden because “we didn’t want him anywhere near us.”

Taylor told Hannity the president showed “disrespect” by checking his watch during the dignified transfer of remains on Sunday. Schmitz expressed similar sentiments.

