Biden Attends Dignified Transfer of 13 U.S. Service Members Killed in Afghanistan
President Joe Biden is at Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of the remains of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan last week.
Those 13 troops and dozens of Afghans were killed Thursday after a suicide bombing by Kabul airport, where evacuations have continued. ISIS-K claimed responsibility, and in the days since, the U.S. conducted airstrikes against some ISIS-K militants, including a reported car bomb on Sunday.
These are the names of the service members who were killed, released by the Pentagon on Saturday:
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza
- Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee
- Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover
- Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss
- Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui
- Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page
- Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo
- Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz
- Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak
You can watch coverage from CNN above.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com