Dr. Anthony Fauci struggled as he tried to avoid directly critiquing President Donald Trump for promoting an unproven combination of drugs as a possible cure for the coronavirus.

In recent days, Trump suggested with minimal scientific evidence that a drug cocktail of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. Trump said this could be “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,” even though Fauci has only described the preliminary study results as “anecdotal evidence.”

As Fauci spoke to Face The Nation on Sunday about the global situation surrounding the pandemic, CBS’ Margaret Brennan noted his difference of opinion from Trump, and she asked where the president was getting his information from. Fauci dismissed concerns by saying he wasn’t outright disagreeing with the anecdotal evidence, and he insisted that the president was just trying to concoct an optimistic view of the situation.

“There’s an issue here of where we’re coming from. The president has heard, as we all have heard, what I call anecdotal reports that certain drugs work. So what he was trying to do and express was to hope that if they might work, let’s try and push their usage. I, on the other side, have said I’m not disagreeing with the fact anecdotally they might work, but my job is to prove definitively, from a scientific standpoint, that they do work. So I was talking a purely medical, scientific standpoint, and the president was trying to bring hope to the people. I think there’s this issue of trying to separate the two of us. There isn’t fundamentally a difference there. He’s coming from it from a hope layperson’s standpoint. I’m coming from a scientific standpoint.”

Watch above, via CBS.

