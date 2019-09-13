Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced today in the college admissions scandal, leading to some speculation about how much trouble Lori Loughlin could be in.

Both Huffman and Loughlin were among the dozens of families busted in the “Varsity Blues” scandal earlier this year. Huffman pleaded guilty a few months ago. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty.

There’s been reporting over the past few months about concerns from people close to Loughlin, and after Huffman got 14 days in prison as part of her sentence, people started agreeing she should be nervous right now:

Any chance of court-considered leniency (probation, zero jail time) probably perished in flames of public outcry following Chicago DA’s decision not to charge Jussie Smollett for hate crime hoax. Message sent: celebrities aren’t “special.” Doesn’t bode well for Lori Loughlin. https://t.co/WOXvlkRHBZ — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) September 13, 2019

Lori Loughlin right now… pic.twitter.com/CNCrpZgFEX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 13, 2019

This should freak out Loughlin. Huffman immediately was remorseful and tried to make things right, and she's still going to jail for 14 days. https://t.co/Mm62qSCcqT — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 13, 2019

On CNN this afternoon, Elie Honig said, “This is the low end of conduct [in Huffman’s case], the low end of the dollar amount. She was contrite from the start. So everyone else in this case has got to be shaking in their boots right now.”

Fox News’ Trace Gallagher, meanwhile, said, “If you’re Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli sitting up in your Malibu home watching this, you’re kind of freaking out right now, because you think now you’re really between a rock and a hard spot.”

He elaborated:

“You have chosen to fight this case, which means you are going to go to court and see if you can get a not-guilty verdict. The question then becomes are the attorneys on the phone with them right now saying, ‘Look, maybe we decide to plea this case,’ and then you think, ‘Well, if we plea this case and we paid $500,000 to cheat our kids into the University of southern California…’ If Felicity Huffman’s looking at 14 days for $15,000 to boost her SAT score, how much is the couple spending a half million dollars going to spend in jail for that crime?”

You can watch both clips above.

