Former Fox News Political Analyst Chris Stirewalt Joins NewsNation

Former Fox News politics and elections analyst Chris Stirewalt has joined NewsNation.

Stirewalt will be politics editor for the cable news network. He will, according to Nextstar Media Group, which owns NewsNation, “provide balanced and accurate political analysis throughout the election season.”

The Tuesday announcement comes ahead of the November midterms.

“Chris Stirewalt’s analytical abilities are the best in the business and his insights during election season will prove to be an invaluable resource for viewers,” said NewsNation’s Michael Corn, president of News at the network, in a statement.

NewsNation cited what it called Stirewalt’s “candid and straightforward analysis of our current political climate – using his signature ‘tell-it-like-it-is’ approach to cover the most significant issues of the day and provide his expert outlook for the future.”

“The 2022 midterms are drawing massive interest from voters, so there’s a tremendous need for analysis and forecasting that isn’t addled with partisan agendas,” said Stirewalt. “That’s why I’m so proud to be a part of NewsNation’s growing team. Our shared commitment is to being the first with election results, but never at the cost of accuracy or fairness.”

Stirewalt will join other names the network has snapped up in recent years, including Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, George Will, Leland Vittert, Marni Hughes and Ashleigh Banfield. Like Stirewalt, Will and Vittert are Fox News alums.

Stirewalt was ousted from Fox News in January 2021 following controversy over the network being the first to project Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona in the 2020 election.

