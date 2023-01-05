Former Trump Cabinet Secretary Says His Influence on the GOP Is ‘Absolutely’ Waning

Trump administration Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke agreed his one-time boss is losing influence over the Republican Party.

Donald Trump has not sought a position leading the House. In fact, he has campaigned for embattled GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to receive the gavel. However, 20 Republicans are refusing to vote for McCarthy, denying him the speakership through 11 votes.

But the former president was nominated for the job Thursday by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Trump received a single vote – from Gaetz. It came hours after the country’s 45th president posted a meme of himself as speaker.

Zinke, a representative-elect from Montana and former Navy SEAL, joined CNN Tonight Thursday to discuss the ongoing fight to confirm McCarthy as speaker and also to talk about his former boss.

Host Laura Coates asked him about Thursday’s 11th round of voting in which no candidate received a simple majority of votes needed to become speaker and Trump’s influence over his party.

“Now I was a SEAL,” Zinke said as he discussed fighting for his state in the upcoming Congress. “I can tell you, I’ve been in many battles in my life. And not every battle is won by a general like George S. Patton. In the House, the speaker is the head. But it’s the body, it’s the members, that pass the bills. It’s the committee chairs.”

Coates interjected, “You were a SEAL, as you say. Let’s talk about a former commander-in-chief, because Donald Trump – who is running for reelection again, he was nominated today as an alternative to, say Kevin McCarthy – he only got one vote in favor of him. I wonder how you judge that and how you view that given his role within your own party.”

Zinke said Trump “has influence,” which Coates said was “waning.”

“Absolutely,” Zinke agreed. “He’s behind McCarthy, and they ignored him. And in some cases, they called him out. Now, I think that’s absolutely inappropriate.”

The congressman-elect admitted Trump’s influence is fading but reasoned the lone vote for Trump was merely a “castaway” vote and therefore is not “serious.”

“Let’s get serious because the job is serious,” Zinke said. “Being a congressman is a responsibility. It’s an honor, but it’s a responsibility, and you should take that responsibility.”

Watch above, via CNN.

