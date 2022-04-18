Fox Business host Jackie DeAngelis revealed on Monday that she was mugged by a “sick individual in New York.”

She did not specifically say when the incident occurred other than it was during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a segment on Fox News’ Outnumbered about crime, a soundbite of New York City Mayor Eric Adams talking about crime in his city was played.

“Major mistakes played throughout the years that destroyed the trust that the police commissioner is talking about. We have to rebuild that trust,” he said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “But we can’t rebuild that trust by allowing those who are dangerous and that have a heated history of violence to continue to be on our streets.”

“I appreciate that he brings up the fact that progressive politics are part of it,” said DeAngelis. “His hands are tied in some ways.”

She continued:

I’m a person that lives in New York City, walks around, thinks that crime right now, quality of life, that’s a number one issue for people. He wants to do something about it but as the [former] Attorney General [Bill Barr] said, it’s a revolving door. This is one of the best cities as an example of that. And so you’ve got [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg essentially saying we don’t want to incarcerate people and the cycle goes on and on.

DeAngelis noted President Joe Biden talking about getting ghost guns off the streets and she said that instead we should “[get] the people off the street that misused the guns.”

She added that public safety isn’t only about guns.

“Have you ever talked about your own personal experience?” asked panelist Lisa Kennedy.

DeAngelis replied she “never really shared it on the air.”

She explained:

During the pandemic I was coming to work. It was 4:00 in the morning doing an early shift and I was mugged by somebody who clearly was mentally ill, you know, a sick individual and needs help. And that happened to me as I’m trying to be a law-abiding citizen, coming to work, doing what I’m supposed to do, probably one of the last few people that is here that’s here that continues to help support this city, paying taxes and doing my duty as a civilian and yet I’m risking my life to able to do that. It’s very scary and it happens every day. Just walking home, my head is on a swivel, eyes everywhere because it’s dangerous.

Watch above, via Fox News.

