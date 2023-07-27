Fox Business Host Praises ‘Strong Economy’ After Q2 Numbers Blow Past Expectations: ‘There Goes That Recession Talk’

Fox Business’ Cheryl Casone reported on the Commerce Department’s advance second-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday and stunned host Maria Bartiromo with the strong data.

“This Maria, 2.4%,” began Casone.

“Wow,” replied Bartiromo.

“This is the first read, the advanced read for second-quarter GDP estimate was only for 1.8%. Talk about a strong economy. There goes that recession talk, right?” Casone reported, adding:

And what’s interesting here is the expectation was we’re going to have a weaker Q2. This first read, that we had in Q1 remember, we had a 2% rate in Q1 for this year. We were thinking we’re going to have a slowdown. It’s the opposite — 2.4%. And, you know, even the range, this is in the high end of the range that economists were looking for. So that’s pretty darn interesting. Really. Q4 was 2.6%. So the economy is still strong. Real interesting here.

“The government’s measure of inflation in the economy, the price index for gross domestic purchases, increased at a 1.9% rate, slowing from the 3.8% pace logged in the first quarter. Excluding food and energy, prices rose at a 2.6% pace following a 4.2% rate of increase in the first quarter,” noted Reuters of the report as well.

