Fox Cancel Culture Segment Completely Deflates When Guest Agrees Pepe LePew is Pretty Messed Up

A Fox Business segment on cancel culture deflated after a guest pointed out that Pepé LePew, a Looney Tunes cartoon character who was scrubbed from the upcoming Space Jam sequel, is actually kind of a creep.

“Cancel culture takes on cartoons,” said Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo to open the segment. She noted the news that Pepé Le Pew would no longer appear in the Warner Bros. movie came after a New York Times opinion piece said the character “normalized rape culture.” The decision to remove the character, she added, was reportedly made more than a year ago.

The scene that was reportedly cut from the movie featured Pepé getting beaten up for forcibly kissing a fellow character. The cartoon skunk also reveals he has a restraining order against him, and LeBron James scolds him for grabbing fellow cartoon characters without their consent.

“Bugs Bunny better watch out — they’re coming for him,” Bartiromo said, asking Wall Street Journal writer Jon Hilsenrath to react.

“Maria, I’m watching those videos that you have of this — I always used to think that cartoon was funny — but he is kind of grabbing and groping in ways that are just totally unacceptable today,” Hilsenrath said. “I kind of think norms change over time. And maybe it’s time for Pepé Le Pew to beat it.”

Bartiromo was incredulous: “But I mean. Are we going overboard here? Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head. Come on, Jon.”

“Yeah. I mean, I think we can go overboard. But watch that video! He’s grabbing that poor little cat in ways that you could never get away with right now.”

“Okay,” Bartiromo replied, seemingly unconvinced.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]