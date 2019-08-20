Fox News show Outnumbered panned the New York Times on Tuesday over the leaked transcript of a town hall meeting in which the paper’s top editor explained its coverage of the Trump administration.

In the town hall, Times executive editor Dean Baquet explained to the newsroom the paper’s shifting field of coverage: During the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, the big story was the Russia investigation. After the conclusion of the Russia investigation, the Times‘ “vision of coverage” should shift to focus on, amongst other things, Trump’s rhetoric and policies.

“There is so little self awareness,” Fox News host Melissa Francis said in response, taking issue with Baquet questioning how the Times should cover Trump’s controversial remarks: “When you hear those comments, you know, ‘How do you cover someone who makes those remarks?’ Print the remarks.”

“That’s right, just report it. You just nailed it. There’s a lack of self-awareness,” said Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald. “When you become emotionally involved in a story as this editor is now revealing, you have to be removed from the story.”

MacDonald went so far as to charge that Baquet should resign from his job atop the Times: “Dean Baquet just made his own eloquent, or should I say ineloquent case for why he should step down.”

She continued: “He is setting the wrong tone for that newspaper. The New York Times reporters should be up in arms about this. He is the wrong guy in this leadership position right now. He is saying to the world, ‘I am biased. I will set the tone for the coverage of the presidency instead of just letting the reporting, the reporting and the journalism do it.'”

“When we are here at Fox News I’m not told how to report,” MacDonald continued. “That’s the beauty of Fox News. Fox News does not tell us how to be journalists. They let us be journalists. I’ve never had that anywhere — anyone at Fox News, Fox Business tell us what to do. We are journalists. We report it.”

“What about the Russia conspiracy and all the reporting that turned out not to be true?” Francis asked of the New York Times coverage of the Russia investigation. It’s unclear what reporting she believes turned out not to be true.

Fox News guest Richard Goodstein pointed out the challenges of covering Trump raised by Baquet: “The challenges — you’ve got, according to polls, a president who is considered not a truth-teller, is considered a racist, and someone they will not vote for. How do you cover somebody like that?”

“Just report exactly what he says and let the readers decide for themselves,” Francis replied.

Baquet, coincidentally, made the exact same argument as Francis in his town hall speech. When asked why the Times is reluctant to use “racist” in reference to Trump’s actions, Baquet replied:

Yeah, I’m actually almost practiced at this one now. Look, my own view is that the best way to capture a remark, like the kinds of remarks the president makes, is to use them, to lay it out in perspective. That is much more powerful than the use of a word. […] My own view? You quote the remarks. I’m not saying we would never use the word racist. I’m talking about that weekend. You quote the remarks. The most powerful journalism I have ever read, and that I’ve ever witnessed, was when writers actually just described what they heard and put them in some perspective. I just think that’s more powerful.

Watch above, via Fox News.

