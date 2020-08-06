Fox News anchor Sandra Smith had at it with Kellyanne Conway on Thursday as she pressed the White House adviser on President Donald Trump’s spread of coronavirus misinformation.

Smith focused on the actions Twitter and Facebook took against the Trump campaign for posting videos of the president’s Wednesday morning interview with Fox & Friends. The companies flagged the president’s claim that children are virtually immune to Covid-19, one Smith cast as false:

There is a debate happening whether or not Facebook and Twitter should be arbiters of truth and decide what is fact and fiction. We can have that talk in just a moment, but I want to put up the latest CDC numbers on coronavirus cases in children under the age of 18. Under 18 accounts for about 7.4 percent of confirmed cases. That is up 6.7 percent from 2 weeks ago and up nearly 6 percent from a month ago. So kids are getting this disease, Kellyanne.

Conway acknowledged the point before bringing up parents frustrated by their children not going back to school.

Smith maintained focus on the subject at hand, saying “The debate now is over the spread of misinformation by the president about children being ‘nearly immune.'”

“Having under 18 kids in this country get the disease 7.4 percent of the time is not ‘nearly immune,'” Smith said. “Is it helpful for the president to tell parents that children are nearly immune from this and then have it factually spreading child to child in places like Mississippi where they’ve opened the doors to the schools?”

Conway parried by insisting that Trump was speaking of how the virus is more deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health complications. After that, Smith moved on to Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx contradicting Trump’s repeated claim that the disease will eventually “go away.”

“This is Fauci’s words: ‘I don’t believe it will disappear because it is such a highly transmissible virus,'” Smith said. “So is the president listening to the advice of the health experts he has at his side.”

“He is and they should be listening to him as well,” Conway answered. She continued to complain about coronavirus task force members supposedly making comments “on TV” instead of during meetings. After that, she went off on the “selective engagement,” and “election interference” tech companies supposedly take against conservatives.

Watch above, via Fox News.

