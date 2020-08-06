Fox & Friends mocked social media giants Facebook and Twitter after each took down a video of recent false comments about COVID-19 immunity in children made by President Donald Trump Wednesday morning during a visit on their very show.

After a brief news report about the video being taking down, Brian Kilmeade sniped “all those great doctors in Silicon Valley will decide what is right and what is wrong,” which was followed by Pete Hegseth snarking “so much for Mark Zuckerberg saying he wouldn’t be the arbiter of truth.”

The post in question was posted by a campaign account @TeamTrump and featured a clip of Trump’s claim on Fox & Friends that children are “almost immune from this disease, as he argued for the broad reopening of schools.

Per the Washington Post, Facebook took down the post hours later.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” said Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone.

Twitter also took action against the Trump campaign account also posted under @TeamTrump. Also per the Post:

Twitter hid the post and said he will not be able to tweet from his account until he deletes it, although he can appeal the decision. Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley said the tweet “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”

Turns out, there are numerous accounts of children contracting COVID-19, and while there are a number of pediatric fatalities are relatively low, a point President Trump made during a Wednesday press briefing. However, a study from South Korea indicates that children that contract COVID-19 are more contagious than adults, which could present a problem if schools reopen across the nation.

