As far as Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones is concerned, it’s all Barack Obama‘s fault Jeffrey Epstein got such a lenient plea deal from Alex Acosta back in 2008.

Jones, the #OneLuckyGuy on Tuesday’s Outnumbered, made that claim during a discussion about President Donald Trump‘s defense of Acosta against critics who feel the labor secretary made a cushy plea deal with Epstein in 2008.

But even though Obama hadn’t yet taken office, Jones blamed the former president for the plea agreement. Here’s the moment where Jones said the fault lies with the Obama-era Justice Department.

Jones: Well, I don’t think people are taking a total look at this. Because there’s a lot of things that go into these decisions. A, when it’s someone like this involved, this does not skip Washington. That means that AG knew about it, that means the investigative agency, the FBI, Bob Mueller — Harris Faulkner: Well as Christine Pelosi said, some of the faves in the Democrat Party may be on a list here somewhere. Jones: Exactly. Well, this was in 2008, under a Democratic administration. Faulkner: Right. Jones: So it’s not just [Alex] Acosta making a decision like this. Other factors go — and if there was corruption, then every investigative agency that was involved with it, including the attorney general’s office, knew something about it.

Obama, of course, was elected in 2008. He did not actually become president or set up his administration until 2009.

Ever since Epstein was arrested on Saturday and charged with sex trafficking, conservatives have repeatedly highlighted the embattled financier’s connection to Bill Clinton and other high-profile Democrats. However, beyond the fact that Epstein also had a past social relationship with Trump, Acosta is facing calls for resignation from those criticizing him for supervising the easy sentence Epstein got for the allegations he faced while serving as an attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Watch above, via Fox News.

