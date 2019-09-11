Conservative columnist and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen blasted President Donald Trump on 9/11 for his aborted plan to invite members of the Taliban to Camp David.

Thiessen, a regular defender of Trump, penned an op-ed earlier this week in which he called the proposed invite a “shameful” insult to every American family who lost loved ones on 9/11.

Speaking to Dana Perino on Wednesday, Theissen gave credit to ousted national security adviser John Bolton for his reported opposition to inviting the Taliban.

“When I was watching the 9/11 ceremonies this morning and watching you on the air covering them, it was incredibly moving, but the thought that kept going through my mind was the president of the United States invited the people who did this to Camp David this weekend,” Thiessen said. “It’s beyond belief!”

Thiessen continued to say the invitation idea is “indefensible” and that “if John Bolton put his stars on the table or spoke up enough to point the president wanted to get rid of him on this, then he did the right thing.”

