‘Disgusting Display!’ Son of 9/11 Victim Goes OFF on Trump’s Cozy Meeting With Saudi Arabia

Brett Eagleson, whose father was murdered in the 9/11 terrorist attack perpetrated by al-Qaeda, sounded off about President Donald Trump’s friendly relationship with the Saudi government on Wednesday.

Eagleson’s comments came during an interview with CNN’s Boris Sanchez, who kicked off their conversation by asking about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s response to a question about the Saudi government’s alleged involvement in the attack.

“Well, if you can tell by his body language and the whole setup there, Trump gave him an out. Like, you know, Trump went and attacked that ABC reporter. MBS didn’t have to say anything, he interrupted Trump, and he had a pre-canned answer that he wanted to get out there. There’s no way he thought up and concocted that answer on the spot. This idea that Osama bin Laden picked 15 of the 19 hijackers to be Saudi Arabia. Sure, while that may be true, it doesn’t, you can’t disregard the fact that right now a federal judge in the Southern District of Manhattan has said and reviewed credible evidence that we have presented enough evidence that his country must stand trial for the murder of my father, and nearly 3,000 Americans,” replied Eagleson, adding:

And the contrast could not be more stark yesterday. You saw President Trump and MBS sitting in the Oval Office talking about inking deals and an important relationship and it was a rah-rah moment. At the same time, in a separate but equal branch of our own government, a federal judge is greenlighting the 9/11 families to hold the kingdom accountable.

Sanchez followed up by asking Eagleson what he might say to those “who argue that if the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia becomes strained, it opens a geopolitical Pandora’s box. It opens the door for China and Russia, and weakens not only American interests, but also the prospect of security and peace in the region.”

“That’s a great point, and I’m really glad that you raised it, because we are not standing here today calling for an isolationist policy against Saudi Arabia. I personally believe and many of us in our community believe that a good, strong relationship with Saudi Arabia is good for the stability of oil markets. It’s good for peace in the Middle East. It’s good for investment in America. We’ll be the first ones to endorse that and applaud that if and only when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accounts for its past,” answered Eagleson. “We have to get the history right. We have to get the historical record right. We need resolution to this 25-year national nightmare that these families have been facing. And yesterday was a disgusting display of America’s ability to just whitewash the sins of their past because the Saudis came in with a bunch of money. So I am not going to say that we shouldn’t have a strong relationship with Saudi Arabia. I think that’s important, it’s important for peace. But what needs to happen is a reckoning and an accounting of what that country did, and elements within that government did 25 years ago.”

Later in the conversation, Eagleson said his “direct ask” to Trump would be to “help these families, get resolution on all of these issues that are outstanding.”

“There are still people in Saudi Arabia today that are implicated in this. Where is our White House meeting? He will meet with anybody at the drop of a dime. He’ll meet with Putin, he’ll met with, you know, MBS. But when it comes to the families, we are completely ignored, we’re papered over, and we’re thought as an afterthought,” he added.

