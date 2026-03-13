‘Disgusting’: Scott Jennings Unleashes After 9/11 Debate Goes Off the Rails on CNN

CNN’s Scott Jennings marveled at what he described as Democrats’ latest “disgusting” talking point on Friday, hours after taking part in a fiery debate over 9/11 on Thursday’s edition of CNN NewsNight.

During a discussion about the United States’ ongoing operation in Iran, Keith Boykin, a former aide to President Bill Clinton, submitted that “no matter what happens with Iran and the United States, that there will be some sort of long-term consequences that we may not see in the next few weeks, or months, or years, but may come some decades later, just as we saw in 1979 with the Iran hostage crisis, which happened because of 1953 when we overthrew their democratically elected government. And the same thing happened when we saw 9/11. That was because of the United States’ involvement in the first Gulf War and had a long-term effect.”

“You’re blaming the U.S. for 9/11?” asked Jennings incredulously.

“I’m not blaming the United States,” insisted Boykin as Jennings observed that it “sounded like it.”

“We wonder why people are coming after us attacking us, maybe because we’re attacking them,” offered Boykin.

Jennings regained the floor a few moments later, after the rest of the panel got involved in the debate.

“I just want to go back to 9/11 for a second. The idea that the United States had it coming is insane,” declared the conservative commentator.

The pair went on to spar, with Boykin accusing Jennings of lying and Jennings promising that “we’re gonna roll the tape later, and everybody’s gonna see it.”

On Friday, Jennings shared a clip of the exchange and unleashed on Boykin.

“Latest Democrat talking point: The USA had it coming on 9/11. Disgusting,” he wrote. “It’s hard to make the case that Iran will kill Americans in the future because of this conflict when they’ve been killing Americans for DECADES.”

Latest Democrat talking point: The USA had it coming on 9/11. Disgusting. It's hard to make the case that Iran will kill Americans in the future because of this conflict when they've been killing Americans for DECADES. pic.twitter.com/vHPxantjAc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 13, 2026

Watch above via CNN.

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