Fox News Goes Free for Coronavirus Pandemic and Returns to Twitter After More Than a Year

Fox News has reactivated its official Twitter account after leaving it dormant for over a year.

Keep up with all the latest COVID-19 news, including tips on keeping safe and stories of survival, struggle and inspiration, at https://t.co/m6O9czFdVU and watch Fox News Channel on television or online – no authentication required. — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2020

You may recall that back in November 2018, the official Fox News account stopped all activity. At the time, Mediaite reported on why:

A source at Fox News told Mediaite the network’s social media shut-down is a response to the protestors that mobbed the home of Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night. “[This] is a conscious decision in light of what was done to Tucker,” the source said. They suggested Twitter was fostering a dangerous climate and was not responsive to requests to remove content that targeted the Fox News host.

Last November they crossed the one-year mark but it appears that the coronavirus pandemic has led Fox to go back to its main Twitter account — first reported by Variety — to update people on its coverage.

And as that above tweet indicates, the network has made the decision to make Fox News free to watch online.

Per the Hollywood Reporter:

“Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times,” stated Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch. “That is why we are today making Fox News and Fox Television stations available to everyone in the country.”

All of cable news has been putting a great deal more focus on coronavirus coverage, from shows like The Five practicing social distancing to all three major cable news networks holding specials to answer viewer questions about the coronavirus to cutting down on staff working from the office.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]