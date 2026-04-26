‘They Were Shouting Kill Trump?’ CNN Host Questions Panelist’s Claim About Protesters Outside WHCD

CNN host Kasie Hunt questioned former Trump adviser David Urban’s claim about protesters allegedly holding signs that said “Kill Trump” outside the Washington Hilton Hotel Saturday night.

The hotel was the scene of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where a shooter opened fire in the lobby. President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), and a variety of lawmakers and Trump officials were all evacuated without incident.

“You know, I think we also need to just talk about the fact that, you know, political violence continues to grow,” Urban said Sunday. “We’ve had, now, this is the third attempt now, presumably, on this president’s life. You know, what about that? When I was leaving the hotel, there were actually protesters with cardboard signs basically saying, ‘Kill Trump,’ right? I mean, unbelievably standing outside, like shouting like, you know, ‘Kill Donald Trump.’

“They were shouting ‘Kill Trump?'” asked an incredulous Hunt, causing Urban to backtrack.

“Well, no, they had the signs,” Urban said. “I can’t remember exactly who they were, but they were terrible, terrible human beings.”

According to Fox News Digital, “Around 75 protesters were spotted outside the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, protesting the war in Iran during the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

On the Fox clip, the protesters could be heard chanting, “Shame!”

Urban continued, “I mean, there’s sick people out there, sick individuals. And it seems to be focused, you know, on Donald Trump. This isn’t a whataboutism thing. This is, the Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. And in this case, you see it time and time again played out, right? I mean, how many attempts are there on Barack Obama’s life? Republicans don’t love Barack Obama. I think probably none. How many attempts are there on Joe Biden’s life? Republicans don’t like Joe Biden. None. Again, this is the third attempt on Donald Trump’s life. There’s got to be something about it.”

“It is not an exclusively a left-wing problem,” Hunt said.

She continued, “I do think it is important to underscore…President Obama saw an unprecedented number of threats directed at him on his life for very difficult and horrible reasons. And it was an elevation in threat that we had not seen until he took office.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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