WHCD Shooter’s Manifesto Showed Epstein-Related Stories Fueled Attempted Killing of ‘Pedophile, Rapist’ Trump

The man suspected of attempting to murder President Donald Trump and members of his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night appeared to have been motivated by conspiracy theories that the president raped children while hanging out with dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Cole Tomas Allen referenced the theories in his manifesto, which was sent to family members about 10 minutes before he started shooting inside the lobby of the Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C.

Here was the key section:

I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes. (Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.)

His assassination attempt — and his explanation — comes after Trump’s critics have made his past ties to Epstein a major issue during his second term. That fixation spurred the Justice Department to release millions of Epstein-related files.

There are a number of pictures and clips of Trump and Epstein together that have circulated on social media, but the president has said he cut ties with Epstein in the mid-2000s.

One batch of Epstein files released earlier this year showed Trump thanking Florida cops for investigating Epstein in 2006, two years before he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor; that same file showed Trump urging cops to investigate Epstein’s “evil” accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The New York Post obtained Allen’s full 1,052 word manifesto on Sunday. It said his targets were “Administration officials,” excluding FBI Director Kash Patel; Allen wrote he was not targeting guests, cops, or venue security unless they tried to stop his attack.

“I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *choose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

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