Fox News Guest Drops Some ‘Inconvenient Truths’ In Panel Slamming NYC Crime Compared to Florida Under DeSantis

Fox News’ Outnumbered panel encountered a challenge to their talking points as they attempted to portray New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) as completely ineffective in dealing with crime.

The tête-à-tête came as Harris Faulkner and her colleagues discussed the emerging rhetorical battle between Adams and Christina Pushaw, press secretary to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R). Adams ribbed DeSantis ahead of the governor’s Monday trip to New York City.

Nice rhetoric — but here’s reality: More Americans fled NYC than any other metro area last year. More Americans moved to Florida than any other state. You know this, Mayor Adams, and you’ve talked (accurately) about crime pushing people out of NYC. Florida’s crime rate… https://t.co/gHru8I12PS — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 20, 2023

While Faulkner and the rest of the panel proclaimed that DeSantis is “winning” on the issue of crime, Princeton University lecturer Lauren Wright called the New York crime situation “very scary [but] here are some inconvenient truths”:

Orlando has a very high crime rate two, its 50 percent higher than New York right now. Miami, very comparable, with a Republican mayor. So these things are not that simple, but I get the strategy: the strategy is support police, come here, come to Florida, we’ll support you, and that’s a slam-dunk politically. But once you get into the facts, there are problems on both sides.

At that point, Faulkner interjected to tell Wright to “dig down deeper into the types of crimes.”

“What we’re talking about is people being beaten as they are walking in the subway system,” Faulkner said. “These are not crime for any crime’s sake. They’re not taking anything, they’re not in the process of taking a car. You have to take a look at what those crimes look like and what that means for the citizenry, and it’s all over the place. There are eight million people, and on any given day, even on Sunday, it is different than the types of crime you are looking at. But crime is crime if it’s in your neighborhood.”

“And Adams has some popular policies,” Wright retorted. “Murders are down 11 percent in New York, year over year in New York. So he would probably say ‘Look I’ve been doing some of these things that you want, but it’s taking a long time,’ and that’s not satisfying.”

