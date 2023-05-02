Fox News Guest Takes Potshot at Network Over Dominion Settlement: ‘I Have 787.5 Million Questions For You’ 

The founder of the Satanic Temple worked in a reference to Fox News’s decision to settle a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million during his appearance on Tuesday’s Fox News Tonight.

Lawrence Jones hosted Lucien Greaves to discuss a ruling on Monday by a federal judge who said a middle school in Pennsylvania must allow a group called the After School Satan Club to hold meetings on campus. The judge said the school’s suppression of speech was not “Constitutionally permissible.” The suit was brought by The Satanic Temple, which was represented by the ACLU.

“What is your objective?” Jones asked.

“Well, we’re still in litigation with the After School Satan clubs,” he began.

“Just schools in general,” Jones interrupted. “What do you seek to do in schools all across America?”

“Well, I won’t speak to the issues of what we do in school,” Greaves replied. “If we’re gonna have a discussion about litigation that nobody wants to have, I have 787.5 million questions for you. But I can speak about the Satanic Temple in general.”

Greaves’s potshot was an allusion to Fox agreeing to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle a lawsuit two weeks ago. Dominion claimed Fox News hosts and guests defamed the company by lying about its machines rigging the 2020 presidential election.

Later in the interview, Jones asked Greaves what he believes.

“Well, we believe in individual liberty and personal autonomy,” he said. “We believe in real religious liberty and we believe in free expression. And to that end, we do know that–before we started this community, we did realize that there was a pre-existing community of people who felt rejected by traditional religious organizations or otherwise alienated by them.”

Greaves added that the Temple’s aim isn’t to “insult” religious people, but it is “more of a commentary of personal independence from superstition.”

Jones asked, “Who would you endorse for president in this next election cycle?”

“Well, as a spokesperson for a religious organization, I certainly would not endorse any politician whatsoever,” he replied.

Greaves then referenced the Johnson Amendment, which bars religious institutions and nonprofits from endorsing political candidates.

“I think the Johnson Amendment should remain in place and I think churches should start shutting their mouths when it comes to politics as direct as endorsing particular candidates,” he said.

“Lucien, I find you to be interesting,” Jones replied. “I’m praying for you, brother.”

Greaves congratulated Jones on “the new time slot.”

Jones is one of several rotating hosts Fox is trying out at 8 p.m. in the of Tucker Carlson’s firing.

Watch above via Fox News.

