Trump Ally on CNN Twists Knife on MAGA Revolt: ‘I Am the Base — And the Base is Leaving’

Ex-Trump campaign spox Caroline Sunshine says she tried to sound the alarm for President Donald Trump over her sense that he’s losing the base — but the White House isn’t taking her calls.

On Friday, news broke that two U.S. warplanes — an F-15 and an F-35 — were shot down by Iranian missiles and two other aircraft were hit by Iranian fire during rescue operations. One member of the F-15 crew is still missing.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s The Story Is, host Elex Michaelson asked Sunshine what she’s hearing from her old pals who are in he White House now:

MICHAELSON: What are you hearing from your friends in the White House for speaking out like this publicly? SUNSHINE: It’s a good question. I don’t hear a lot. I wish they would maybe pick up the phone more. I think that there’s an information ecosystem around the President right now that is designed to keep opinions like mine out or demonize supporters like me as disloyal and not relevant to hear from, and that needs to change. The President is not getting an information ecosystem around him right now that is giving him the full picture of where his base is at. I am the President’s base, and the base is leaving. There was a poll on your network, showing a 100 percent of MAGA supports this war. But who’s MAGA? Who’s MAGA? Because what I’m hearing from everyone is I’m a three time Trump voter, and I’m not MAGA anymore. I’m not — I’m now non-MAGA. MAGA, the base is leaving because they don’t agree with this conflict, and they don’t believe that this is what they voted for, and they’re correct. And I think we need to listen a lot less to Mark Levin and start paying attention more to the people we engaged with on the 2024 campaign and what they’re saying. Those audiences are still relevant. Joe Rogan has more influence over American minds and voters than Mark Levin. Mark Levin didn’t help deliver the President his election. That electorate matters. The President built this generational coalition, and I don’t think the White House ecosystem is giving him that information at all. MICHAELSON: I mean, it’s pretty interesting to hear what you just said right there in terms of Republicans.

Watch above via CNN’s The Story Is.

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