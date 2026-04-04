Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany warned Republicans on Saturday that midterms “will be hard,” but she argued her former boss, President Donald Trump, puts them in the best position to hold onto Congress.

McEnany joined Fox & Friends Weekend and pointed to a better-than-expected jobs report this week as just one mark in Republicans’ favor going into the midterms. She also pointed to a Gallup poll released last month showing voters’ worries on issues like the economy and crime and violence have slightly fallen in the last year.

McEnany, who served as White House press secretary in Trump’s first term, still argued the midterms “will be hard” and would be for any party holding the presidency.

“I think there’s a sense he’s doing things. Not to put too rosy a picture on it though, midterms will be hard for Republican. It’s just historically difficult to win when you’re in power, but I would like my odds more with this president than prior presidents,” she said.

“That and a little voter security will go a long way,” Kevin Corke added. “Just saying.”

Trump has been pushing for the voter ID legislation the SAVE Act to be pushed through Congress. It has passed through the House but faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

The Gallup poll referenced was taken March 2-18 among 1,000 U.S. adults. It carries a margin of error of 4%. It showed worries about the economy and crime and violence have fallen 9% and 8%, respectively, in the last year. The survey also showed concern about illegal immigration and inflation have fallen 7% and 6%, respectively, in that same time frame.

The jobs report released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed employers added 178,000 jobs for the month of March and unemployment fell to 4.3%.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!