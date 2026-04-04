Joe Rogan hit back at critics and offered a correction after some on social media noticed he told a story about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk that never happened.

On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week, Rogan had a three hour-plus discussion with fellow comedian Theo Von and at one point claimed he heard about Kirk’s September assassination while he was elk hunting. Viewers and listeners were quick to point out that Rogan was actually on the air when he heard about the assassination.

Rogan chose to respond to one X user who put the clips from both episodes together and commented, “What a weird thing to lie about.”

Rogan explained that he simply remembered the story wrong, and he was actually elk hunting when his phone blew up about Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension by ABC following a joke about MAGA after Kirk was assassinated.

“Honestly I just remembered it wrong. I was elk hunting when Jimmy Kimmel was getting people angry at him for joking about the assassination and blaming it on MAGA. I would never ‘lie’ about that. I just had a dumb memory moment,” Rogan wrote.

Honestly I just remembered it wrong. I was elk hunting when Jimmy Kimmel was getting people angry at him for joking about the assassination and blaming it on MAGA.

I would never “lie” about that. I just had a dumb memory moment. https://t.co/v6MxnhL3Da — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 4, 2026

During an episode of his podcast in September, both Rogan and guest Charlie Sheen learned of Kirk’s death during the episode. Kirk was shot and killed during an event on a Utah college campus.

“So this just happened, we just found out that Charlie Kirk got shot,” Rogan told Sheen at the time.

Sheen called it “awful,” while Rogan said it didn’t feel “real.”

“You think when something happens in the current, like right now with this one with Charlie Kirk, it doesn’t seem real. It seems like it’s gonna take a long time before we reference this as something that happened,” he said.

On his episode with Von, Rogan misremembered the story and claimed he was in Utah at the time Kirk was killed.

“I started getting all of these text messages from people wanting me to comment on things,” he said. “I was like, what are you talking about?”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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