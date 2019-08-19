Fox News host Steve Hilton blasted NRA Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre as having “ripped off NRA members for the benefit of himself.”

“For years Wayne has taken NRA members’ money to live the life of a king but he’s not a king. He’s the head of a nonprofit trusted by millions to use its funds to secure constitutional rights,” said Hilton, calling for his removal. “He’s an odious little grifter and it’s time for him to go.”

“If you’re in and are a member you pay $45 a year a good in good faith to protect the Second Amendment….” said Hilton, before explaining that in February 2018 while the nation was mourning the loss of life at the Stoneman Douglas high school shooting, LaPierre said he “needed a more secure home” and settled on a $5 million dollar estate.

“Wayne has a big, important job. If you want to buy a big house, good luck to him. Except it was not him by the house. It was you,” said Hilton.

Hilton explained that the NRA’s former ad agency Akerman Mcqueen concocted a third party to buy the mansion for LaPierre. “The top NRA executive signed a document promising the NRA would contribute $6.5 million to the company for 99% ownership,” Hilton said.

Documents show that LaPierre also asked the NRA to pay $13,800 to rent an apartment for a summer intern, according to Hilton. “Part of a 15 year history of ripping off NRA members for the benefit of himself and those to him.”

Hilton then detailed other ways LaPierre swindled money from the activist organization: one document says LaPierre spent $270,000 of the NRA’s money on clothing,

“A new report revealed that tens of thousands of dollars of NRA donor funds were used on flights and luxury hotel stays for hair and makeup artists for Wayne’s wife and they traveled with her for events because apparently those are the only two stylists in the whole country capable of doing the job,” added Hilton.

He detailed how LaPierre had racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in charges to the NRA for luxury travel. “There are other countries and other hotels you can stay at if you want to protect the Second Amendment. Try the Hyatt in Washington D.C. It’s a short walk to places like the United States Congress and Supreme Court where American gun rights are actually decided not Budapest or even Lake Como,” said Hilton.

When Hilton reached out to the NRA for comment, he got a letter from LaPierre’s lawyers saying LaPierre had been advise to invest in his professional wardrobe given his many public and media appearances.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com