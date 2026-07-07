CNN’s Scott Jennings Says Dems Dropping Platner Would ‘Subvert’ Will of Voters: ‘You Made Your Bed!’ 

CNN’s Scott Jennings accused the Democratic Party of trying to “subvert” the will of Maine voters with talk of choosing a new candidate to replace Graham Platner after he was accused of sexual assault.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Arena, Jennings told Kasie Hunt and the panel that a new sexual assault allegation against Platner is just the latest in a long line of mounting scandals that include problematic Reddit posts, reports on sexting, and a now-covered Nazi tattoo.

Maine resident Jenny Racicot came forward to Politico and others with an accusation that Platner sexually assaulted her during a relationship they previously had. She’s described the encounter as rape while Platner has denied any non-consensual activity. He’s said he’s reflecting on his campaign while a growing number of Democratic lawmakers have revoked their endorsements and told him to drop out.

Platner easily won the Democratic Party nomination in his primary, which had set him up to challenge Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). Now his political future is in question, but Jennings argued Democrats should have to lie in the “bed they made” with Platner.

“I’m amazed at just how breezily Democrats are out there publicly discussing subverting the will of the people of Maine. Graham Platner overwhelmingly won a primary. Ninety-eight percent of what we know about Graham Platner, we already knew. The voters knew, the Democrats knew, the activists knew, the donors knew. Everybody knew,” he said.

He added, “You had a vote. This is a democracy. The Democrats voted, and now the party of democracy is apparently going to subvert the will of the people.”

Panelist Lulu Garcia-Navarro pushed back, saying Jennings and other Republicans simply believe it would be a “gift” to face off against the scandal-ridden Platner at this point.

“Look, Lulu, it’s not a gift that someone like this was allowed to make it this far in this process. But he did make it this far. And I think the Democrats sometimes — What’s the old saying? You know, you made your bed, now you got to lie in it,” Jennings said.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who has called on Platner to step down, suggested to CNN earlier in the day that she’s heard there are other bombshells that could come out about Platner.

“Quite frankly, I am told that there are more. I do talk — this is a community that I work in, and there are other credible reports that people have told me of,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

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