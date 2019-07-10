Fox News Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz attacked soccer star Megan Rapinoe, as he accused the U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain of spoiling the World Cup victory for many Americans by criticizing President Donald Trump.

Kurtz, who was responding to Rapinoe’s interview on CNN in which she accused Trump of “excluding” many LGBTQ+ and minority Americans, accused the athlete of taking a “divisive approach to just about everything” on Wednesday morning.

“It had the potential to be this wonderful unifying moment for the country,” he continued, “but she has just been constantly giving interviews dissing Donald Trump, dissing the White House, dissing the national anthem. I think that is a shame. She is happy to accept an invitation to go on the Hill from AOC, but really attacking the president.”

America’s Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer pushed back on Rapinoe saying Trump excludes people like her, saying that the “only issue I have heard is equal pay. What are the other issues? She didn’t say specifically.”

“She is very liberal, and she can’t stand this president,” Kurtz opined. “She is using the platform, I’m sorry to say this, but to mar or spoil or tar what could have been a great unifying moment.”

Hemmer then wondered allowed “what the other players think,” adding, “We don’t really hear from them. Maybe they would like to go to the White House.”

During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night, Rapinoe — who was a key factor in securing the U.S. World Cup win, even securing the tournament’s Golden Ball MVP award — advised the president to change his rhetoric and policies toward many Americans she believes he is excluding.

“I think that I would say that your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me. You’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of color. You’re excluding, you know, Americans that maybe support you.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

