Fox News Isn’t Going Anywhere: Network Signs Multi-Year Deal With Verizon

Despite boycotts from acvitist groups seeking to have Fox News taken off the air, the top rated network isn’t going anywhere soon: parent company Fox Corporation just signed a multi-year deal with Verizon Fios.

The distribution deal will allow not only Fox News, but also Fox Sports, Fox Network and Fox Weather to air on Fios. It also includes Fox’s local affiliates in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Fox Weather, a streaming service, launched in October.

“Fox is pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with Verizon as we add Fox Weather and Tubi to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment available to Verizon’s subscribers,” said Michael Biard, Fox Corp.’s president, Operations and Distribution.

The Fox deal with Verizon Fios comes after the latter dropped far-right One America News Network.

In a statement, Verizon said:

Our negotiation with OAN has been a typical, business as usual carriage negotiation like those that routinely happen between content distributors and content providers. These negotiations were focused on economics, as they always are, but OAN failed to agree to fair terms. Since we were unable reach an agreement, effective July 31, 2022, we will no longer have the rights to provide our customers with this programming, and it will be removed from the Fios TV lineup. Our company has long advocated for providing customers with the ability to choose what content they want watch, and our Fios TV platform offers a wide and diverse choice of programming options, including a la carte options, that strive to meet our millions of customers’ various content needs and preferences.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com