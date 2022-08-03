Fox Anchor Says Kansas Protecting Abortion Rights Vindicates the Supreme Court

Fox Business analyst Dagen McDowell pointed to Tuesday’s vote in Kansas on potential abortion restrictions as proof that the Supreme Court is actually “saving” democracy with their reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court’s decision has led to widespread protests, primarily against conservative Justices, and predictions that abortion could soon be banned across the country, with states now having the ultimate say in their individual abortion rights laws.

Kansas voters, however, voted down potential abortion restrictions for the state on Tuesday. McDowell argued on Fox Business on Wednesday morning that this “blows up” the argument that the Supreme Court is “destroying democracy” with their decision.

“This reversal of Roe by the Supreme Court, it’s a return to democracy,” McDowell said, shouting out the Wall Street Journal for arguing the same point. “Where you put now back in the hands of legislators and in the hands of voters, the ability to go to the ballot box and decide for themselves where a state wants to stand on abortion policy, and the voters in Kansas did that very thing.”

The reverse argument from critics of the Supreme Court’s decision is that changes state to state could lead to consequences if someone in an anti-abortion state needs to travel for services, but cannot afford to do so. The Kansas vote, McDowell said though, is simply allowing people to decide themselves where they stand on the issue, and Kansas is an indicator that many are likely in favor of abortion access.

“That also blows up the Democratic narrative of the Supreme Court is destroying our democracy, and, in fact, they’re saving it,” she said.

Also celebrating the Tuesday vote in Kansas is President Joe Biden, though he is still calling on Congress to push legislation that would ensure nationwide access to abortion in the face of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” he said in reaction to the vote.

