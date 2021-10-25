Fox News Media launched Fox Weather, a streaming service, on Monday. Its forecast: No politics.

On Fox & Friends on Monday, Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean showed viewers the new state-of-the-art studio for the app, which is free to access and is supported by advertisements. It is currently the top free app in the Apple App Store.

Dean also visited the set of Fox Weather and interviewed a few of the new meteorologists for the app.

“I have friends at the other channels — it’s something about the weather that, you know, there’s no politics involved — we all love each other,” said Dean, before asking how the first day went.

In an internal memo to network employees, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott celebrated the launch of Fox Weather.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard over the last 10 months to launch the now third streaming service within the FOX News Media juggernaut of eight linear, digital and direct-to-consumer platforms,” she said. “FOX Weather was built upon FOX News Channel’s newsgathering units and FOX Television Stations’ added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of products most notably featuring free live programming.”

Scott continued, “The entire team has worked meticulously to develop a fresh, innovative approach to forecasting with tools like 3D radar and the “FutureView” to super-serve the loyal audience that we have cultivated over the last 25 years.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com