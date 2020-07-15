Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has been incredibly vocal blasting New York governor Andrew Cuomo over failures in New York’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Her husband’s parents both died from coronavirus in nursing homes.

This week Cuomo unveiled a bizarre poster about the progress New York has made and joined Jimmy Fallon for a lighthearted interview.

Dean appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Wednesday — guest-hosted by Brian Kilmeade — to express how disgusted she was by the way Cuomo has talked about the crisis this week.

“It’s not funny. It’s tone-deaf. And it makes my heart hurt because we are still mourning our loved ones,” she said. “And we think that part of the reason is because Governor Cuomo allowed over 6,000 covid recovering patients into nursing homes for 46 days straight.”

Cuomo dismissed criticism in recent weeks when asked about the thousands of deaths in nursing homes.

“He’s blamed everyone except himself,” Dean said. “He’s blamed God, Fox News, the New York Post, Mother Nature, everyone except the person who signed the order for recovering patients to go into nursing homes and spread the the virus like wildfire.”

“The one thing I will say, Brian, is that that poster is showing how egotistical he is,” she added. “and that’s why it’s getting play on some of the channel in the mainstream media that were no ctovering this devastating order. So for that I am really glad of his arrogance and his indifference to people who have died because of his order.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

