Fox News’ John Roberts Defends Wife, ABC’s Kyra Phillips, from Criticism After Thanking Trump for Press Access

By Ken MeyerJul 21st, 2019, 2:27 pm

John Roberts

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts defended his wife, Kyra Phillips, on Sunday after she took a lot of online heat for thanking President Donald Trump for the access he gives to the press pool.

Phillips, a former CNN anchor and current ABC News correspondent, was criticized by Democrats and some journalists over the weekend after issuing this tweet about the current state of affairs between Trump and the media.

Roberts has noticed those criticisms, and he’s defending his wife’s point about White House press access:

Roberts is also engaging with a number of online critics upon the matter:

