Fox News’ Kennedy: I’m ‘All In’ on Defunding the Police

Fox Business host Kennedy declared she’s “all in” for defunding the police on Fox News’ Outnumbered, Monday.

On the movement to “defund the police,” Kennedy said, “I don’t have a problem with defunding anything on any level of government, and I think it’s a wonderful conversation to have,” but noted she wants to know what it really means.

“My fear is you just add layers of bureaucracy and say you’re going to help youth and you’re going to have mental health services and more social services, but I just see more bureaucracy and that invites corruption,” she explained, adding, “I’d like to see some of that money given back to communities, to corporations, to individuals.”

“I do think Lawrence is absolutely right,” Kennedy continued, in reference to the arguments of her colleague Lawrence Jones. “You have to start with the police unions, because this is a level of frustration that has been boiling and boiling over since, my most solid memory of course was the 1992 riots and watching Los Angeles burn, and obviously we haven’t solved the problem. So instead of emotional hashtags, Lawrence is absolutely right, come up with a list of things that can actually make a difference because what these departments have done so far haven’t done the trick.”

“So it’s a nice place to start a conversation, and you can’t just shut it down,” Kennedy concluded. “I have a whole list of things I would like to defund, and if we’re talking about responsible, rational cost-cutting, I’m all for it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

