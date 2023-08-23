Fox News Panelist Goes to Bat for One of America’s ‘Best and Most Loved Actors,’ Kevin Spacey: ‘Ransacked for No Reason’

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray lamented the devastation of Kevin Spacey’s career by saying it happened “for no reason,” and that the actor should be able to rebuild his public life.

Murray was on Outnumbered Wednesday when the panel discussed Jennifer Aniston’s exasperation with cancel culture, and her opinion that society has to do better at giving people a second chance.

“I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket,” the actress said, to which, Murray strongly agreed.

I’m so glad a star of her megawattage finally said this. Hollywood actresses and actors have been so quiet as their industry was ransacked a few years ago. She’s absolutely right. Everybody ended up in 2017 getting put in the Harvey Weinstein category, and it was not the case. I wrote about this recently in the New York Post. Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty in British courts and American courts, but his career has been destroyed! How many people even know that he was found not guilty in those cases? And that, in fact, the career of one of the best and most loved actors in America was ransacked for no reason! And as Jennifer Aniston says, where is the forgiveness? It should be possible for people to say ‘Look, we made a mistake with that. Come back, we need your talent.’

Spacey became a subject of public infamy during the #MeToo movement when Anthony Rapp and over a dozen other accusers claimed that Spacey committed sexual misconduct against them over the years. A jury found Spacey not liable for Rapp’s sexual assault claims last year, and in July, Spacey was found not guilty on nine other sexual assault charges.

Murray’s comments drew a degree of pushback from Leslie Marshall, who spoke of how Johnny Depp is also working on revitalizing his career after the negative publicity surrounding his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

