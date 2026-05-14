‘Disgusting!’ CNBC’s Jim Cramer Torches Trump Over Relentless Attacks on Fed Chair

CNBC host Jim Cramer blasted President Donald Trump over his treatment of outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Trump has habitually attacked Powell and openly pursued a criminal investigation over the renovation of Federal Reserve buildings. But Powell will finish out his full term this week, and will be succeeded by just-confirmed Trump pick Kevin Warsh.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer marked the occasion by gushing praise for Powell and slamming critics, calling Trump’s campaign against him “disgusting” and suggesting it was Trump who “doesn’t know what he’s doing”:

CNBC HOST JIM CRAMER: Economy, some parts of the economy are on fire. Some people would say, listen, why would you want to buy something where inflation is increasing?

You know what? I’ve read probably 10 articles about what a doofus Powell was. I read a lot of the right-wing press and mainstream press.

I have abdedicated public servant who went through some of the toughest times ever with some–.

You know, with very different presidents, always with honor, always with dignity, a great American who is slagged?

I mean, you know, and I feel badly because, like, who wants to come in and be in the government if you get slagged for the job that he did?

By the way, also like a great family guy, always did that that, never wanted that in the limelight, really kept his temper.

And most of us would have lost our temper. Most of us would not understand that it was a, you–.

Look, you’re doing something that’s above politics, no matter how much they try to drag it down. An actual intellect, understood economics, and, you know, to read these things is like you think that he didn’t know what he was doing.

How about Congress not knowing what it’s doing? How about the president’s not knowing what he’s doing?

CNBC ANCHOR CARL QUINTANILLA: Are you saying Powell got a raw deal at the end?

CNBC HOST JIM CRAMER: No, I’m saying that it’s atrocious what’s happened, the press. Atrocious that they put things on him, where he tried his best. And oh, by the way, was he supposed to figure out what happened with an illness that we had never seen before?

How about the Chinese? How’d they handle it? I mean, come on.

You know, so I just think he did a great job and I wish him well. He put up with so much!

You now, and I remember the last, yes, was the last COVID, you know, did he, did–.

He did his best and you know what? That’s good enough.

CNBC ANCHOR CARL QUINTANILLA: Would you encourage him to step aside from the committee then? Or.

CNBC HOST JIM CRAMER: I don’t think he needs this. I mean, I think he should just go and be proud and move on to doing something else that he does for America that’s great. That’s what he deserves.

He doesn’t deserve this. He doesn’t deserve what the president said about him. It’s disgusting! It’s disgusting!

This guy’s a public servant. Make some people want to be in public service!

This man is what I thought was, he was dignified in the face of things that you and I, when we were going up, Our mothers would have said, shut up.