New York Times Slammed By the Left Over Ann Coulter Byline, Critics Recall She Once Fantasized About Bombing Their Offices
The New York Times sparked a swift backlash on Wednesday as critics lampooned the storied publication for giving right-wing flamethrower Ann Coulter a byline in the opinion section.
Coulter’s name appeared in the publication as part of a discussion on the GOP debate in Milwaukee in which she joined columnist Frank Bruni and Stuart Stevens for a preview analysis.
The Times article’s headline includes a pull quote from Coulter, saying, “I don’t think Trump will be the nominee.” Their conversation is transcribed in the piece and Coulter defends her claim by ripping into GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.
“Trump can barely speak English. He’s a gigantic baby,” she declared. “The only reason he crushed in 2016 is because of immigration — the wall, deport illegal immigrants, the travel ban (which imposed limits on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries). That is DeSantis this time — without the total lack of interest in carrying it out.”
Despite her strongly worded condemnation of Trump, many on the left were quick to voice their disapproval of Coulter’s inclusion in the Times.
“Ann Coulter is in @nytopinion today. Truly shameful from the Times. A woman who is not just openly racist and bigoted but has incited hate and violence against the Times itself,” wrote MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan.
Hasan quote tweeted Matthew Gertz from Media Matters who had replied to the article by writing, “In 2002, Coulter famously said that her “only regret with Timothy McVeigh is he did not go to the New York Times building”; she later expressed regret, saying she “should have added, ‘after everyone had left the building except the editors and reporters.’”
Coulter shared the article on Twitter with the quip, “Solid content in the @nytimes today.”
