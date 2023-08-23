New York Times Slammed By the Left Over Ann Coulter Byline, Critics Recall She Once Fantasized About Bombing Their Offices

The New York Times sparked a swift backlash on Wednesday as critics lampooned the storied publication for giving right-wing flamethrower Ann Coulter a byline in the opinion section.

Coulter’s name appeared in the publication as part of a discussion on the GOP debate in Milwaukee in which she joined columnist Frank Bruni and Stuart Stevens for a preview analysis.

The Times article’s headline includes a pull quote from Coulter, saying, “I don’t think Trump will be the nominee.” Their conversation is transcribed in the piece and Coulter defends her claim by ripping into GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

“Trump can barely speak English. He’s a gigantic baby,” she declared. “The only reason he crushed in 2016 is because of immigration — the wall, deport illegal immigrants, the travel ban (which imposed limits on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries). That is DeSantis this time — without the total lack of interest in carrying it out.”

Despite her strongly worded condemnation of Trump, many on the left were quick to voice their disapproval of Coulter’s inclusion in the Times.

“Ann Coulter is in @nytopinion today. Truly shameful from the Times. A woman who is not just openly racist and bigoted but has incited hate and violence against the Times itself,” wrote MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan.

Hasan quote tweeted Matthew Gertz from Media Matters who had replied to the article by writing, “In 2002, Coulter famously said that her “only regret with Timothy McVeigh is he did not go to the New York Times building”; she later expressed regret, saying she “should have added, ‘after everyone had left the building except the editors and reporters.’”

Coulter shared the article on Twitter with the quip, “Solid content in the @nytimes today.”

Below are some other responses from the left:

If wokeness was really was in control of major journalistic institutions I am pretty sure Ann Coulter would not be writing for the New York Times. https://t.co/PgckkDs2Fr — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) August 23, 2023

The fact the NYT looked at Ann Coulter’s long record of hellish hatred and thought it fit to give her a op-ed space tells you all you need to know about the NYT pic.twitter.com/PXx5rOasge — Tyler Littwin (@ProfTBLittwin) August 23, 2023

Important to note that Ann Coulter's statement that she wished Timothy McVeigh blew up The New York Times building was in 2002; just two years later the NYT rewarded her by publishing a lengthy excerpt of her book. https://t.co/dXyse0Zkgm pic.twitter.com/yL2mkwfOxi — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) August 23, 2023

The New York Times opinion section is now publishing Ann Coulter. pic.twitter.com/qm7fvjIqFM — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) August 23, 2023

Ann Coulter encouraged violence afainst The NY Times and here she mocks a writer. So naturally NYT rewards Ann Coulter with a column. It's good to be a racist hateful conservative. https://t.co/s8kTLvJc5a — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 23, 2023

Just noting that today the New York Times gave some valuable space to Ann Coulter, one of the most repulsive hatemongers to ever slither her way through American politics. Good work by the Paper of Record, really elevating the debate! — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) August 23, 2023

The most astonishing aspect of NYT imagining that Ann Coulter is or ever has been anything but a fascist gadfly is that in her inner contest between attention & hate, hate wins. She hates “illegals” so much she’s willing to sacrifice attention. Then along came NYT… — Jeff Sharlet (jeffsharlet.bsky.social) (@JeffSharlet) August 23, 2023

