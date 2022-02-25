Fox News praised President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, calling her “impressive” in analysis after the announcement of her nomination.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, and the third Black justice overall, following the late Thurgood Marshall and current Justice Clarence Thomas. The pick fulfills a campaign pledge Biden made to make such a nomination were there a vacancy on the nation’s highest court.

Following Biden’s introduction at the White House on Friday of Jackson, Fox News anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream praised Jackson.

“She’s got a sterling resume, as noted there. Harvard undergrad, Harvard Law School,” Bream said on America Reports. “She clerked for Justice Breyer, the very man that she’s said mentored her, the man she wants emulate and be able to – she said, I can’t fill his shoes but I’m maybe going to fill that seat. That’s what she aspires to now.”

Jackson said in her speech: “Justice Breyer, the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat. But please know that I could never fill your shoes.”

Moments later, Fox News contributor and legal scholar Jonathan Turley said Jackson’s “remarks were pitch perfect.”

“They were terrific in terms of laying out the great honor that’s been given to her, but also these compelling aspects of her life,” he said. “There is a life story to be told here. Hers is a particularly impressive one.”

Turley cited her past as a public defender, a litigator, and being on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which sets sentencing guidelines for the federal courts. He said those qualifications are “relative rarities” on the Supreme Court.

“They give a certain depth of experience that can help a justice in the cases,” he said.

“A resume, as was said earlier, it’s a stellar resume,” added Turley. “And she is a very impressive person.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

