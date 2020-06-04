Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas and his crew captured footage of the New York Police Department on Wednesday night as they arrested loads of demonstrators peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd.

Llenas was on Manhattan’s Upper East Side as he reported on a standoff between the police and a crowd of protesters who were out an hour after city curfew. Just as the correspondent emphasized that the crowd was not engaged in any other kind of lawbreaking behavior, the police started to move in and arrest people en masse.

“This is the kind of scene that we saw play out yesterday on the Manhattan Bridge as thousands of people in New York have been violating the curfew yesterday,” Llenas reported. “We have seen an NYPD crackdown in the last two days. There’s a reason for that, because the two days before this, it was mayhem with looters, not protesters, but looters taking advantage of the situation and causing mayhem.”

Llenas reported that the crowd was protesting against the city’s curfew as well, but that they peacefully complied with the police’s arrest, and Sean Hannity agreed the situation remained peaceful as he watched from his studio. As Llena remarked on the more violent and destructive protests of previous nights, he also conceded that such incidents were “not the majority” of recent social unrest.

