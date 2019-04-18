Fox News’ Shepard Smith Hits Barr Over Presser: Trump’s Actions ‘Not Full Cooperation, by Anyone’s Definition’

Fox News’ Shepard Smith knocked AG Bill Barr for one of his claims during today’s big pre-Mueller-report presser.

Smith spoke with criminal defense attorney Bob Bianchi about Mueller’s findings and what it raises about “obstructive acts” from the president.

At one point Smith brought up Barr’s presser and Bianchi said, “I felt that he was trying to be a cheerleader for the president.”

“This report speaks for itself,” he continued. “When he gets up there and makes comments that are, you know, he was emotionally upset––boy, that bothered me, Shep.”

Bianchi brought up how Trump never sat down for an interview with Mueller and again knocked Barr for making “a gratuitous comment, not a lawyerly one.”

Smith said, “If I’m the president, I’m real happy with what William Barr did this morning. But if I’m one seeking the truth about what’s in the report, in many cases, we were deceived.”

He brought up the comment from Barr about how “the president fully cooperated”:

“The President was openly trying to keep people from cooperating and openly trying to keep his own testimony from them. That is not full cooperation, by anyone’s definition.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com