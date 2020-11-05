CNBC’s Shepard Smith cut off President Donald Trump’s White House briefing to deliver an utterly scathing rebuke.

Just before the top of the 7 p.m. ET hour Thursday, Smith broke in while the president was still delivering frantic remarks from the White House podium in which he falsely claimed Democrats are stealing the election, and made a series of wild, untrue claims.

“We’re interrupting this because what the President of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue,” Smith said. “And we’re not going to allow it to keep going. Because it’s not true.”

One by one, Smith knocked down Trump claims, including, to name just a few; his accusations that pollsters intentionally skewed their numbers to suppress turnout, his boasting that there was a “red wave,” and his nebulous talk of “corruption.”

“None of that is true,” Smith said, after spending five minutes systematically dismantling Trump’s claims. “Not one word.”

Later in the broadcast, during an interview with Larry Sabato — director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics — Smith talked about the gravity of his decision to pull Trump off of the air.

“Never in my 30-year career have I ever interrupted a President of the United States,” Smith said. “And we’ve held back from doing so over, and over, and over, while others have. But if any other human being were using our platform of influence to lie to our viewers, we would stop them. And frankly, enough is enough.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]