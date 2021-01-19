Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt had a revealing moment when she gushed about President Donald Trump’s work ethic by applauding him because he “watches every show.”

Earhardt spoke to Kristen Soltis Anderson on Fox & Friends to discuss the political dynamics President-elect Joe Biden will face when he’s sworn into office on Wednesday. At one point though, Earhardt cut across the conversation in order to sing the praises of the outgoing president.

They’ll criticize President Trump, but no one can argue he is a worker. He doesn’t drink alcohol. He stays up late at night. He watches every show. He is working. He got to work immediately.

Minor note here: “watching every show” is not work. Work involves actually doing something, like counteracting the impact of the coronavirus, speeding up the distribution of vaccines, rolling out a new health care plan for America, or helping the nation heal after a mob of insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Instead of addressing any part of this reality, Earhardt moved ahead by invoking Senator Tom Cotton’s criticism of Biden’s immigration agenda.

Joe Biden is wasting no time trying to enact his radical immigration agenda. He’s unveiling his draft immigration bill this week, and it’s what you’d expect from the party of open borders: Total amnesty, no regard for the health or security of Americans, and zero enforcement. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 18, 2021

Watch above, via Fox News.

