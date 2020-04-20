Fox’s Bret Baier Rips Trump, Federal Gov’t Over Coronavirus Testing: CDC ‘Screwed up’ From the Start

Fox News anchor Bret Baier ripped the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on their response to the need for coronavirus testing in the U.S. and labeled it “an issue that has from the start been screwed up.”

Baier and Fox News host Harris Faulkner first discussed that Congress has been absent during the coronavirus pandemic, as many will not return to work until the end of May, which prompted Faulkner to ask how this would affect testing in the U.S.

“You know, the testing issue is a really big issue and it’s an issue that has from the start been screwed up by the CDC, Baier told Faulkner. “They concede that there was a failure in the initial launch of tests and they had to restart and it really cost several weeks.”

Baier then hit President Donald Trump’s response, reminding viewers that he discussed impressive and extensive plans for coronavirus testing during a White House press briefing earlier in March, but now claims that it is the responsibility of governors to handle testing in each state.

“So there has been an evolution of testing. Now, I think the fact that you have Dr. Birx, Dr. Redfield and Dr. Fauci backing up this rollout, saying that they have enough tests in these states to do at least phase one, the experts are signing on,” Baier added. “But the testing issue is still a really big issue as companies get their heads around how to plus-up all of these tests in the millions.”

