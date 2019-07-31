Fox’s Cavuto Calls Out Lou Dobbs in Fiery Clash: What Has Trump Done to Contain Deficits and the Debt?!

A panel between some of the biggest Fox Business anchors got heated between Neil Cavuto and Lou Dobbs over whether President Donald Trump has done enough to address deficits and the debt.

The panel discussed the big news this afternoon that the Fed is cutting interest rates ahead of a presser from Chairman Jerome Powell. Charles Payne said at one point, “Perhaps the greatest weapon the Fed has or had is maybe credibility. And I feel like this Powell-led Fed is losing credibility quickly.”

Cavuto added, “I think they should look at a lot of other parties. If you want to blame the Federal Reserve and a too-aggressive monetary policy pushing rates tighter, you could. If you want to look at both parties’ abandonment of anything hinting fiscal restraint, you could look at that as well… There are a lot of hands in this.”

“Stuart touched on this notion that deflation is a big worry,” he continued, “and that is a legitimate concern, I think you’re right about that, Stuart. I just don’t know what following Japan and Europe to try to control this is going to do. Because they’ve not done a good job containing it.”

Dobbs responded, “Well, somebody has done a good job and that is President Trump. It is this economy.”

“Lou,” Cavuto countered, “you think he’s done a good job on reining in spending? I give him high marks on the tax cuts and cutting regulations…”

Dobbs jumped in and said, “You have to work this thing out with the president, Neil, but meanwhile, here the is reality…”

Cavuto shot back, “Fact, fact, do you think this president has done anything to contain the deficits and the debt that had spiraled still from what levels he had from Barack Obama?”

“Uh-huh. I do, indeed,” Dobbs responded.

“What has he done to address it, Lou?”, Cavuto asked.

Dobbs pointed to Trump’s actions on deregulation, but Cavuto interjected and said, “I’m talking about deficits and debt!”

Dobbs shot back, “Wait a minute, Neil. You asked me a question, I really need to answer it please… Furthermore you’re looking at unemployment in this country at historic lows. By the way, it is shared prosperity. It is not only shared prosperity, we are looking at record low unemployment for every minority group.”

“I said that at the outset!” Cavuto said. “What about now with the deficit and the debt?”

“I didn’t interrupt you, Neil, you’ve done it to me now twice,” Dobbs said. “Thirdly you’re looking at unemployment rate that is closing a gap in the unemployment rate between minorities and whites in this country which is the exact direction.”

“Lou, we know all that!” Cavuto cried. “What has changed on the deficit and the debt?!… Do you worry about that? If you don’t, that’s fine!”

