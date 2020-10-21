Fox News’ Dana Perino and Chris Wallace whacked former Vice President Joe Biden for stepping off the campaign trail in the days before his final debate with President Donald Trump.

Speaking on The Daily Briefing about whether the Trump-Biden enthusiasm gap is real, Wallace said he was surprised that the Biden campaign called a “lid” on Monday. Since this established that Biden wouldn’t engage with the media until after the debate, Wallace remarked “I’ve never seen that before, certainly not in the two weeks before the election.”

“I would say a four-day lid is more like a vacation,” Perino followed up, which drew a chuckle from Wallace.

“But we also know that tomorrow night, there will be this debate,” she continued. “One-third of the vote will already be in by the time that these two debate tomorrow night.”

The discussion went on with the two musing about the approach Trump should take in the debate, which prompted a reminder from Wallace that political watchers were not impressed with the president’s disruptiveness at the first one.

Watch above, via Fox News.

