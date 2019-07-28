White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney insisted this morning that President Donald Trump‘s tweets going after Baltimore and Congressman Elijah Cummings have “zero to do with race.”

Trump tweeted yesterday, “Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous.”

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Wallace reviewed the tweets with Mulvaney and asked, “What is the president talking about?”

Mulvaney said Trump is simply “fighting back” against “illegitimate attacks about the border” during last week’s hearing.

“Nobody objects to the president defending his border policies, but this seems, Mick, to be the worst kind of… racial stereotyping. Black congressman, majority-black district,” Wallace shot back. “‘No human being would want to live there.’ Is he saying people that live in Baltimore are not human beings?”

Mulvaney again insisted that Trump is going after Cummings for saying “things that are not true about the border”:

“If I had poverty in my district like they have in Baltimore, if I had crime in my district like they have in Chicago, if I had homelessness in my district like they have in San Francisco, and I spent all of my time in Washington DC chasing down this Mueller investigation, this bizarre impeachment crusade, I’d get fired. The president is right to raise that, it has absolutely zero to do with race.”

Wallace responded by saying, “You say it has zero to do with race. There is a clear pattern here, Mick.”

He laid out how Trump went after Congressman John Lewis and his district in 2017, along with the president’s recent attacks going after the “squad.”

“‘Infested.’ It sounds like ‘vermin,’ it sounds sub-human,” Wallace said. “And these are all six members of Congress who are people of color.”

Mulvaney said, “You’re spending too much time reading between the lines.”

“I’m not reading between the lines,” Wallace retorted. “I’m reading the lines.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

