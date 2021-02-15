Fox News’ Janice Dean has been a very outspoken critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s after her husband’s parents died in nursing home facilities last year.

Cuomo has come under intense criticism over recent reports on nursing home deaths in the state — given a recent report from the New York attorney general’s office and a statement from one Cuomo aide — and on Monday he held a press conference trying to respond to those criticisms.

Dean live-tweeted the press conference and went on a tear basically calling the governor a condescending liar:

I can’t listen to this guy. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

He’s still blaming politics for the nursing home massacre. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

The DOJ told me @NYGovCuomo gave them nothing. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

He’s lying — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Omg still giving false percentages with nursing home deaths. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

The only “distortion” about this is coming out of @NYGovCuomo’s mouth. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

His mouth is dry. He’s nervous. And he’s lying. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Lies. Nursing homes say they felt they did not have a choice and they could not test the patients as per executive order. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

He’s blaming staff. Again. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Blaming everyone else. Again. Not the over 9,000 covid patients put into nursing homes. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

“The numbers were the numbers.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

This is the same old nonsense lies. Blame blame blame. None of it his fault or his favorite doctor Zucker who he’d trust with his mother. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

He is just a disgrace. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

The truth is you are a liar. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

I actually feel embarrassed for all the people that believed this guy could be a governor. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

The governor and his administration need to show all the info he apparently “gave” or “prepared” for the DOJ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

His father did not die alone in a nursing home because of his son’s executive order to put over 9,000 covid patients into elder care facilities. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Why haven’t any reporters asked about @melissadderosa’s admission of covering up the numbers to the democratic lawmakers? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

“Voluminous documentation?!?” Show us. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

“Nothing to see here Marsha!” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

“Nothing to investigate!” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

We are not confused governor. There are no conspiracy theories. You are a criminal, @NYGovCuomo — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

Blaming the old people — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 15, 2021

After she live-tweeted the press conference, Dean called in to Martha MacCallum’s show and said, “I am astonished, astonished that he continues to be a broken record about the nursing home issue, passing blame on everyone once again.”

“He’s a bully!” she continued. “We’re confused and we don’t know… He cannot be empathetic at all.”

Dean called for an “independent bipartisan investigation into this governor and his administration” and appealed directly to New York state lawmakers.

You can watch the segment above, via Fox news.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]