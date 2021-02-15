comScore Janice Dean Torches Andrew Cuomo Over Presser
video

Fox’s Janice Dean Torches Cuomo as She Live-Tweets Presser: ‘Same Old Nonsense Lies… We Are Not Confused, Governor’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 15th, 2021, 4:18 pm

Fox News’ Janice Dean has been a very outspoken critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s after her husband’s parents died in nursing home facilities last year.

Cuomo has come under intense criticism over recent reports on nursing home deaths in the state — given a recent report from the New York attorney general’s office and a statement from one Cuomo aide — and on Monday he held a press conference trying to respond to those criticisms.

Dean live-tweeted the press conference and went on a tear basically calling the governor a condescending liar:

After she live-tweeted the press conference, Dean called in to Martha MacCallum’s show and said, “I am astonished, astonished that he continues to be a broken record about the nursing home issue, passing blame on everyone once again.”

“He’s a bully!” she continued. “We’re confused and we don’t know… He cannot be empathetic at all.”

Dean called for an “independent bipartisan investigation into this governor and his administration” and appealed directly to New York state lawmakers.

You can watch the segment above, via Fox news.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: