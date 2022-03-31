Fox’s John Roberts Confronts Pentagon Spox: ‘Does the United States Want Ukraine to Win?’

Fox News’ John Roberts confronted Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Thursday and asked him whether the United States wants Ukraine to be victorious against the Russian invasion.

During America Reports, Roberts asked Kirby, “Does the United States want Ukraine to win here?”

“Of course we do, John. Of course we want Ukraine to have its sovereignty respected. We want this war to end. It should have never started,” replied Kirby. “So absolutely, we want to do everything we can to make sure that Ukraine is successful.”

Roberts followed up and said he asked “because the White House up until now has refused to really say yes, we want it to win. So you would say you want to put one in the W column here.”

“Well, of course. And I don’t think the white house has said that they don’t want Ukraine to win,” said Kirby. “We all as an administration, a government.”

Roberts interjected and said that White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, who led Wednesday’s White House press briefing, “was pretty elusive.”

“We’re doing everything we can to help Ukraine defend itself and this is a war, quite frankly, that should never have been started in the first place. So of course we want it to end and want Ukraine’s sovereignty, all of their sovereignty, their borders as it was before the end of February, to be respected.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com