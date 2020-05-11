The killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been met with widespread horror and condemnation following the release of a video showing the fatal shooting. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has called for a DOJ probe into the matter and a statement today from the Justice Department says they’re “assessing all of the evidence to determine whether federal hate crimes charges are appropriate.”

The hosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered talked about the new developments today, and Harris Faulkner noted how Senator Tim Scott (R- SC) put out a statement on the shooting calling in part for Congress to pass anti-lynching legislation.

Charlie Hurt said, “I am a big purponent of stand your ground laws and self-defense laws… but that’s clearly not the case here. That’s not what happened here.”

He said that even if Arbery “had been trespassing on a construction site moments before, that is totally irrelevant to the fact that he should not have been gunned down under any circumstances.”

Kennedy noted at one point, “What is so tragic — the people who have been targeted and killed in the same manner where there is no cell phone footage and, you know, you have prosecutors who essentially were working in concert with a former cop.”

“I hope something positive comes out of this,” she continued, “and I hope there are former police officers who realize that it is not your obligation to be a vigilante. If they thought this person was committing a crime, they should have called the police. As a former law enforcement officer, he should have known that. He didn’t, and that only compounds the fact here everyone should be outraged by the facts that are emerging here.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]