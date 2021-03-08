Fox News’ Kennedy took the lead on Outnumbered as she and her colleagues bashed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey over their explosive interview on the British royal family.

On Monday, the Fox talk show held a conversation over the royal couple’s racism accusations and other bombshells that they raised against Buckingham Palace. Katie Pavlich started things off by siding with the royal family over Harry and Meghan, saying the couple failed to present sufficient evidence for their allegations.

After Harris Faulkner agreed with Pavlich’s arguments, Kennedy took over and “it’s hard to pity” Markle for her mental health struggles when she got to enjoy the wealth and perks of royalty.

“She could have raised a critical issue which is how women suffer during pregnancy, even when they are not in a palace,” Kennedy said. “I would’ve liked her to have spoken more about that.”

Kennedy went on by panning Winfrey for the “missed opportunity” and for asking “really, really bad” follow-up questions.

“I bet she had to go to the doctor with shoulder pain from lobbing all of those softballs to her friends,” she snarked.

The conversation continued with skepticism about the interview’s impact and whether it was appropriate on the part of the estranged royals.

